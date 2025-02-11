Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 2,832 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $298.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $243.35 and a fifty-two week high of $302.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $296.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.97.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

