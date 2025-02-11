Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.

Keurig Dr Pepper has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Keurig Dr Pepper has a payout ratio of 42.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.56. 7,698,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,215,506. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.07. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $38.28.

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab purchased 3,619,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $120,677,464.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 218,063,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,236,389.86. This trade represents a 1.69 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

