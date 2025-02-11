Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,261 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 720.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 408.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $113.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $158.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 96.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. UBS Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.73.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

