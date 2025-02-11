Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $3.37 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,066 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,838,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,466 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,510,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 157.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,637,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,695 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,121,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,625,000 after buying an additional 793,020 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,063,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,992,000 after buying an additional 482,885 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VEU stock opened at $59.75 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $54.86 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

