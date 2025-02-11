Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $247.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.24. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $208.65 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The firm has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

