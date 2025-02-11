Kistos (LON:KIST) Trading 9.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST – Get Free Report) were up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 149.46 ($1.85). Approximately 928,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 338,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136 ($1.68).

Kistos Trading Up 10.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 118.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 118.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £124.29 million, a PE ratio of -272.73 and a beta of 0.33.

Kistos Company Profile

Kistos is an independent, integrated energy company with upstream and midstream operations across international markets.

Our operations span the UK, Norway, and the Netherlands. Kistos’ investments across the value chain include upstream operations, both offshore and onshore, and the operation of critical infrastructure to process and store hydrocarbons for ready deployment in the energy market.

Central to our approach is operating with industry-leading sustainability and social responsibility credentials.

