Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.020-2.080 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Shares of KRG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.66. 2,553,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.49. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -591.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.45. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

