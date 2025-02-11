Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) to Issue GBX 1.76 Dividend

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Knights Group stock opened at GBX 124.80 ($1.54) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.98, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Knights Group has a one year low of GBX 99.20 ($1.23) and a one year high of GBX 160 ($1.98). The firm has a market capitalization of £107.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1,134.55 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 113.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 120.49.

Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX 12.71 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Knights Group had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knights Group will post 22.0875439 EPS for the current year.

In other Knights Group news, insider Dave Wilson purchased 8,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £10,030.65 ($12,395.76). 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

