Large Cap Stocks To Follow Now – February 11th

Tesla, NVIDIA, and Palantir Technologies are the three Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks refer to companies with a large market capitalization, typically in the billions of dollars. These companies are usually well-established and have a relatively stable performance, making them less risky investments compared to smaller companies. Large cap stocks are commonly included in major stock indices like the S&P 500. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $23.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,321,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,285,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 160.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,883,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,272,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $153.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

NASDAQ:PLTR traded down $3.52 on Tuesday, reaching $113.13. 79,639,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,172,281. The company has a market capitalization of $257.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 597.69, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $118.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

See Also