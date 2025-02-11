Latitude Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% during the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB opened at $92.20 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $89.16 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

