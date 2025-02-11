Latitude Advisors LLC Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Latitude Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 1,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 21,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,581 shares in the company, valued at $4,846,480. This represents a 26.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $519,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,080. This represents a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,270 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,946. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SYY opened at $70.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.96. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $82.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Melius began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

