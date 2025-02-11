Latitude Advisors LLC Invests $318,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.76. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

