Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 2,671 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 6.5 %

EFG stock opened at $102.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.90 and its 200 day moving average is $101.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.