Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $54.47, but opened at $62.62. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lattice Semiconductor shares last traded at $61.10, with a volume of 1,315,373 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LSCC. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 1,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $68,543.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,827.10. This represents a 75.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $74,967.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,411.74. This trade represents a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,022 shares of company stock worth $596,502. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 16.84%. On average, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.