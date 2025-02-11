Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.200-0.240 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.0 million-$125.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.8 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.98. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $85.69.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 25.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $68,543.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,827.10. This represents a 75.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $107,152.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,039.68. The trade was a 11.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,022 shares of company stock valued at $596,502. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

