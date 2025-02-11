LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.22, but opened at $9.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. LegalZoom.com shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 159,174 shares trading hands.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on LZ. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LZ
Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com
LegalZoom.com Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13.
About LegalZoom.com
LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LegalZoom.com
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Banking Stocks Lead the Week: Stronger Economy on the Horizon?
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- 3 Stocks to Gain From the Rising Demand in Offshore Drilling
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Construction Stocks Set to Surge on Tariff-Driven Demand
Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.