Liberty Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Wit LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% in the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

