Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 53 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,545,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,084,000 after buying an additional 1,392,256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 138.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,061 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 73.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,558,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,501 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,981,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,674,000 after purchasing an additional 610,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seilern Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $94,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.96.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $237.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.55. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.25 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93.

Insider Activity

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total value of $390,128.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,448.30. This represents a 17.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.