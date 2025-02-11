Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 88 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,034 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.2% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $1,394,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,628,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,564,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,694,403,000 after acquiring an additional 49,106 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 6.5% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $2,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on McDonald’s from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $336.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Baird R W cut shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.86.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $294.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.89. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total value of $436,134.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,882. The trade was a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total transaction of $321,457.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,155. This trade represents a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,406 shares of company stock worth $2,150,857. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

