Liberty Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $694,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BlackRock Price Performance
NYSE:BLK opened at $991.95 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $745.55 and a one year high of $1,084.22. The stock has a market cap of $153.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,024.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $968.98.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $5.21 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.57%.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock
In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,046.03, for a total transaction of $56,485,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,845,393.48. This trade represents a 56.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,010.00, for a total transaction of $10,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,433 shares in the company, valued at $69,117,330. The trade was a 12.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,190 shares of company stock worth $115,163,141 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on BLK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,017.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $914.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,120.67.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
