Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $497.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $444.05 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

