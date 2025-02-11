Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 75 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $176.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.24 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

