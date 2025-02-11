Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.8% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $40,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,010,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,006,000 after buying an additional 2,399,897 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,889.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,668 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 24,531.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,228,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $303,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,116 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 387.7% in the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 811,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $219,761,000 after purchasing an additional 645,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,013,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,774,948,000 after purchasing an additional 460,851 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.85.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE LOW opened at $252.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.80 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.78.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

