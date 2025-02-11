Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 514501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Lumina Gold Stock Up 6.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.51. The company has a market cap of C$262.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.47.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

