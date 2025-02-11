MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Invests $789,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 273.3% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 6.1 %

ITA stock opened at $157.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.