Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. Marriott International updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.200-2.260 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 9.820-10.190 EPS.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock opened at $304.45 on Tuesday. Marriott International has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $307.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total transaction of $485,300.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,560,791.10. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

