Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.4% of Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 5,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 115,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,192,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mastercard from $654.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Mastercard from $605.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $595.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.08.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MA opened at $562.55 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $576.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $531.61 and its 200 day moving average is $505.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.89%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.