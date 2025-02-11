Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Acquired by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in Maximus by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 6,383 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,139,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $1,113,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of MMS stock opened at $69.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.15 and a 52 week high of $93.97. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMS. Raymond James raised shares of Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.46 per share, for a total transaction of $249,395.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,679.20. The trade was a 3.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle F. Link sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total transaction of $163,016.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,841.61. This trade represents a 25.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,063 shares of company stock worth $502,017 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

