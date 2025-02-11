MBA Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

MBA Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,124 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $695,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. HTLF Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $104.75 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $107.14. The company has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.74.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.