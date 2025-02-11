MBA Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MBA Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

