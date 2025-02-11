MBA Advisors LLC Sells 604 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MBA Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CICC Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.47.

Shares of PEP opened at $144.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.09. The stock has a market cap of $198.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.51 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

