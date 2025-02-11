Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,829 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 43,199 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 219.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 679.2% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Micron Technology by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 11,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.4% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 59,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $95.93 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $416,676.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,011.83. This represents a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

