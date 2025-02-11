Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,480 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $42,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 384.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 244,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IWV opened at $346.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $341.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.24. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $280.77 and a 12-month high of $349.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

