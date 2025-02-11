Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,230,000 after buying an additional 254,268 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,600,000 after purchasing an additional 383,557 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,339,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,182,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,100,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,487,000 after acquiring an additional 104,668 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $162.08 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $10,090,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,104,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,114,495.01. This represents a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $863,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,332,552.04. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,600 shares of company stock worth $34,186,128. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

