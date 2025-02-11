Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 88,407.3% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,113,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104,301 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,242,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,671,000 after purchasing an additional 437,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of DEO opened at $108.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $108.19 and a 12 month high of $154.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. UBS Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

