Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Aurelius Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,890,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $227.02 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $191.34 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.04.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

