Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 256.4% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $148.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.42. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.88.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

