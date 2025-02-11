Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 708 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,305 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in CVS Health by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 61,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 34,198 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 14.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 76,241 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 53.3% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.12.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $53.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.51%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

