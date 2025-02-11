monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MNDY. Citigroup upgraded monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of monday.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.50.

monday.com Stock Performance

MNDY stock opened at $326.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.04. monday.com has a one year low of $174.75 and a one year high of $342.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 796.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.31.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.39%. On average, research analysts predict that monday.com will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in monday.com by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

