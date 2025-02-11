Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Acquires £153 in Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) insider Mike Powell bought 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,275 ($15.76) per share, for a total transaction of £153 ($189.08).

Mike Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Mike Powell bought 12 shares of Mondi stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,196 ($14.78) per share, with a total value of £143.52 ($177.36).

Mondi Trading Down 1.7 %

MNDI opened at GBX 1,231.50 ($15.22) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,196.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,327.44. Mondi plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,134.50 ($14.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,618 ($20.00). The company has a market cap of £5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,664.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.41.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

