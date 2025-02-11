Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $676,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VCIT opened at $80.64 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $84.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.