Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,322 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 1.4% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $762,798,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 66,967.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 853,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $308,433,000 after buying an additional 852,496 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,392,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,582,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,279,788,000 after acquiring an additional 316,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,306,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,639,725,000 after acquiring an additional 215,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE SYK opened at $391.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $377.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.80. The stock has a market cap of $149.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $411.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.37.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

