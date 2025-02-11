MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10, Zacks reports. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE MYTE opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $10.89.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile
