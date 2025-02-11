MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10, Zacks reports. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE MYTE opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $10.89.

Further Reading

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

