Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 83.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PCVX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vaxcyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $85.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.56. Vaxcyte has a 1-year low of $58.10 and a 1-year high of $121.06.

In related news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $457,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,488.53. This trade represents a 14.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri Loxam sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $531,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,664.25. This trade represents a 46.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,616 shares of company stock worth $6,095,681 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 33.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vaxcyte by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vaxcyte by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 347,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

