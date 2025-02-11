New Republic Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

New Republic Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 326.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,697,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACWI opened at $122.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.14. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $102.89 and a 52-week high of $123.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

