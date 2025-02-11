New Republic Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

New Republic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 42.3% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.5% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $497.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $447.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $535.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

