New Republic Capital LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.52.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

