New Republic Capital LLC Purchases 189 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

New Republic Capital LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $69.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $143.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

