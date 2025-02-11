New Republic Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 323 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $628.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $629.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $598.54. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $478.25 and a 12-month high of $648.76. The stock has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.