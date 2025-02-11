New Republic Capital LLC Raises Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

New Republic Capital LLC raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,539,714.53. The trade was a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $205.33 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $110.95 and a 1 year high of $207.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 18.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Melius Research raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on General Electric

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.